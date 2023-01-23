Businesses in Lethbridge caught off guard by recently released alcohol guidelines

The new guidelines say having more than two drinks a week will increase your risk of cancer, heart attack or stroke. The new guidelines say having more than two drinks a week will increase your risk of cancer, heart attack or stroke.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina