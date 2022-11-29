Calgarian charged after $5.3M worth of cocaine seized at Coutts border crossing

A 25-year-old Calgary man has been charged after border services agents found 53 kilograms of cocaine concealed in a produce shipment.

Officers at the Coutts border crossing conducted a secondary search of a transport vehicle entering Canada from the U.S. on Nov. 21 and found the hidden drugs worth an estimated $5.3 million.

Jagroop Singh was charged with importation of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Singh was scheduled to appear in Lethbridge provincial court on Tuesday.



