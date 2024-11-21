CALGARY
    Driver killed in Trans-Canada Highway crash near Salmon Arm, B.C.

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    B.C. RCMP say one person was killed in a head-on crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Salmon Arm on Wednesday.

    The collision happened between Highlands Drive and Golf Course Drive, north of Salmon Arm, and involved a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle.

    RCMP say it appears the passenger vehicle was travelling on the wrong side of the highway.

    The driver, a 40-year-old man from Sorrento, BC, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The driver and passenger in the semi suffered minor injuries.

    The crash caused the highway to be closed for several hours.

    Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to call them at (250) 832-6044.

