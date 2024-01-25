CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgarians asked for assistance as city readies for clogged storm drains, road hazards

    There are about 60,000 storm drains in Calgary which capture water off sidewalks, streets and roads. There are about 60,000 storm drains in Calgary which capture water off sidewalks, streets and roads.
    Share

    As Calgary's temperatures travel upward, the city says residents can expect "increased melting" and "evolving road conditions including water pooling."

    Crews will be out to minimize inconveniences.

    And the city says you can do your part, also.

    "While we have not seen an increase in storm drain-related reports to 311, we are expecting that number to rise as snow melts during the day and freezes overnight, causing a build-up of ice on storm drains and the risk of pooling water," the city said in a release issued Thursday afternoon.

    Calgarians can help in the following ways, the city says:

    • Clear storm drains around your property; and
    • Contact 311 if water is pooling.

    Calgarians can also do the following to protect their homes, the city says:

    • Clear eaves troughs and downspouts;
    • Ensure water drains toward the street, lane or swale; and
    • Keep grassed or concrete swales clear.

    "Our crews will respond on a priority basis, attending first to problems impacting public safety and where excess water may cause property damage," the city said in Thursday's release.

    Drivers are advised by the city to be cautious of the following:

    • Potholes;
    • Debris; and
    • Spraying water.

    "Drivers are reminded that slushy road conditions require the same attention as winter driving," the city said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News