Calgarians asked for assistance as city readies for clogged storm drains, road hazards

As Calgary's temperatures travel upward, the city says residents can expect "increased melting" and "evolving road conditions including water pooling."

Crews will be out to minimize inconveniences.

And the city says you can do your part, also.

"While we have not seen an increase in storm drain-related reports to 311, we are expecting that number to rise as snow melts during the day and freezes overnight, causing a build-up of ice on storm drains and the risk of pooling water," the city said in a release issued Thursday afternoon.

Calgarians can help in the following ways, the city says:

Clear storm drains around your property; and

Contact 311 if water is pooling.

Calgarians can also do the following to protect their homes, the city says:

Clear eaves troughs and downspouts;

Ensure water drains toward the street, lane or swale; and

Keep grassed or concrete swales clear.

"Our crews will respond on a priority basis, attending first to problems impacting public safety and where excess water may cause property damage," the city said in Thursday's release.

Drivers are advised by the city to be cautious of the following:

Potholes;

Debris; and

Spraying water.

"Drivers are reminded that slushy road conditions require the same attention as winter driving," the city said.