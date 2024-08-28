A significant wait list for Girl Guides Canada has prompted calls for 100 Calgary-based volunteers to join the organization before September.

The organization strives to provide a safe and inclusive environment for girls to make a difference in the world, find their voice, challenge themselves, and have fun.

In the role of "Guider", the organization says volunteers will help empower girls and youth between the ages of five and 17.

“These volunteers will lead activities, experiences, adventures, and support girls as they learn to navigate everyday life while building strong connections,” said Girl Guides Canada.

Once the volunteers are in place, the organization plans to open new units, increase the number of spaces and continue to grow guiding in the Calgary area.

With nearly 4,000 girls and 1,000 adults, the Calgary area -- which also includes Chestermere, Bragg Creek, Cochrane, Canmore, Banff and Lake Louise -- has the largest membership in all of Canada.