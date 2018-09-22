Calgarians got a chance to have a look at all of the city’s seldom seen historical and cultural sites during a special weekend event.

Doors Open YYC is a city-wide open house where citizens were allowed to visit many different buildings of significance to the history of Calgary, such as the Southern Alberta Pioneer’s Memorial Building.

The lodge, rebuilt in 1955, is in Parkhill and exists as a way for people to see what life was like during the early settlement period of Calgary.

Another important location included for Doors Open YYC was the ENMAX District Energy Building.

Inside, visitors were shown how the city’s water is heated and included a close up look at the boilers and pipework.

All of the sites included for the event, now in its seventh year, are normally off-limits to the public.

The event continues on Sunday and you can find a full list of sites and schedules online.