Calgarians invited to honour Normie Kwong at park dedication

Family and friends of the Honourable Norman L. Kwong, better known as Normie to many Calgarians, are inviting everyone to an event in his honour on Oct. 19.

The Bridgeland-Riverside Community Association (BRCA) is dedicating a neighbourhood park to the former area resident, CFL player and Lieutenant Governor of Alberta.

Kwong was born in 1929 then grew up and attended school in Bridgeland-Riverside.

“He earned a position with the Calgary Stampeders Football Club in 1948, becoming the first Chinese Canadian to play in the Canadian Football League, and the youngest player to win the Grey Cup, at just 19 years old,” said the BRCA in a news release.

After three seasons in Calgary, Kwong was traded to the Edmonton Eskimos, winning three more Grey Cup titles.

“By the time of his retirement in 1960, Mr. Kwong held over 30 CFL records. He became a member of the Canada Sports Hall of Fame, the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and the Edmonton Sports Hall of Fame,” the Government of Alberta says on its website.

Although he retired from playing football and started a career in real estate, the association explains he maintained his standing in professional sports.

“Notably being one of the owners bringing the Flames hockey team to Calgary from Atlanta in 1980,” said the association.

“He became the general manager of the Calgary Stampeders in 1988, where he was credited for recruiting Wally Buono to coach and revitalize the team.”

In 1988, he was named a Member of the Order of Canada and in 2005 he was appointed Lieutenant Governor of Alberta, a position he held until 2010.

He died in 2016, at the age of 86.

As part of the dedication, there will be a plaque unveiling and a celebratory cake. The event will take place at 9A Street and Fourth Avenue N.E. from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.