Calgarians invited to take part in pride events

Aiming to uplift and celebrate the 2SLGBTQ+ community, Calgary Pride is teaming up with other organizations to host dozens of events.

On Wednesday between 6 and 8 p.m., the Olympic Oval and the Calgary Inclusive Hockey Association are hosting the third annual pride and glide event.

Skaters can take part in an inclusive public skate and a stick and puck ice.

“Offering hockey and ringette players the chance to hone their skills ahead of the upcoming season,” the University of Calgary said in a news release.

Then, starting at 6:30 p.m., there will be a drag show on ice with performances by drag artists Karla Marx, Addi Pose, Simon Sir Real and Dogiichow.

The celebration then moves from the ice to Prince’s Island Park for the Calgary Pride festival on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

There will be various performances, food trucks, a marketplace and the parade, which became an annual feature in the 2000s.

“Although the parade route frequently changed, sometimes on 17th Avenue, occasionally downtown, and ending in a party at Connaught School or Olympic Plaza respectfully,” said Calgary Pride’s website.

“Over the next decade, participation in the parade grew incrementally, despite random protesters and lousy weather. One year it snowed on the June parade, making the almost naked go-go boys dance with a frenzy to keep warm.”

This year, the parade starts at 11 a.m., making its way along Ninth Avenue from The Confluence to Fifth Street S.W.