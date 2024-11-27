CALGARY
Calgary

    • Semi crash blocks southbound lanes on QE II Highway near Bowden

    Alberta RCMP say the southbound lanes of the QE II Highway are blocked due to a semi crash.

    Police were called to the scene just south of Bowden at about 8:20 a.m.

    RCMP did not say if there were any other vehicles involved or if anyone was hurt.

    Drivers are being detoured past the crash.

