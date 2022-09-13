Calgary adds 2 new names to list of fallen firefighters at memorial service

Dozens of Calgary firefighters took part in a solemn ceremony on Tuesday to honour their fallen comrades.

The Calgary Fire Department's annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service was held outside city hall at noon.

The service paid tribute to 60 Calgary firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty, including nine during active firefighting and 51 from illnesses related to firefighting.

This year, two new plaques were added to the three-storey monument at Calgary's Police Officers and Firefighters Tribute Plaza called Walls of Memory/Lantern of Light.

Captains Robert Allan and Gary Pozzoboth died due to occupational diseases.

"Each of the names we recognize today were more than just our colleagues and friends - they are an empty chair at the dinner table and someone who is missed every day," said Chief Steve Dongworth during the ceremony.

"Their service and their sacrifice will not be forgotten.

"We will honour these individuals with our action, by constantly innovating to make sure our firefighters go home healthy and safe to their families, at the end of each shift and at the end of their careers."

"The equipment we provide, the training we offer, our health screening practices – all of it is designed to ensure we make this job as safe as possible," he added.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek also attended the ceremony, along with members of city council, the Calgary Fire Fighters Association (Local 255) and members of the public.