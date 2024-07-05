Calgary airport security workers say employer Paladin won't provide bathroom breaks, water access

Paladin Airport Security Services workers at the Calgary International Airport are rallying against their employer after they say the company refused to provide them with mandated bathroom breaks and access to water.

A rally held Friday at the airport saw members of Unifor Local 2002, who work as Paladin airport screening officers, training specialists, and team leaders demanding safer worker conditions from their employer whose contract is worth over $1 billion.

“Access to water and washrooms are the most basic of asks in a workplace,” said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

“It’s not just fundamental decency, it’s about human rights. Unifor members, day in and out, are keeping passengers and the Calgary airport safe and deserve respect.”

The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) is the crown corporation responsible for providing airport security contracts. Previously, the contract was given to GardaWorld before Vancouver-based Paladin took over on April 1, 2014.

In an emailed statement, Paladin Airport Security Services denied the union’s claims.

“Paladin’s priority is ensuring that employees receive all required bathroom and water breaks while maintaining the protection of the travelling public,” Tyson Black, the executive vice-president, Prairies, for Paladin Airport Security Services said in the statement.

“Additionally, we supply each checkpoint with filtered water dispensers and water bottle storage. We continuously work with our teams to find ways to advance our service delivery and corporate culture.”

CTV News has contacted CATSA for comment and is awaiting a response.

In an emergency meeting held by Local 2002 last month, several members raised major concerns over poor working conditions which include workers not able to take scheduled breaks or missing breaks all together.

Tammy Moore, Unifor local 2002 president, says Paladin has been wrongfully sending workers home at the start of shifts, claiming it is overstaffed and then during that same shift removing breaks because there are not enough screen officers to handle demand.

“Paladin needs to recognize the urgency of addressing these deplorable working conditions immediately,” she said.

Moore added that members are often denied bathroom or water breaks and some have even been threatened with discipline if they try to take them on shifts when a relief worker is not available.

She says screening officers at other airports in the country are permitted to carry water bottles with them or keep them in localized checkpoints for easy access, but this policy isn’t being allowed at the Calgary airport for unknown reasons.

“We’re demanding that all members be treated with dignity and respect and be granted the decency to work in acceptable conditions,” Moore said.

“We need to stand strong together in solidarity and show Paladin that we will not tolerate this treatment. We also want to thank the public for its patience for any travel delays as we try to resolve this.”

Fainting, heat exhaustion and lack of ventilation

Unifor Local 2002 members told CTV News that several workers have fainted on the job and experienced medical issues due to a lack of ventilation and air conditioning.

“Fans were removed from checkpoints all together,” read a press release from Unifor.

“The union has filed both grievances and health and safety complaints. Members have fainted at work or experienced medical issues due to working through shifts without breaks.”

Unifor notes that it has tried repeatedly to resolve these matters with Paladin management, but that the company has “failed to act.”