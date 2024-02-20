Calgary animal cruelty cases see three people charged

WARNING: This story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Calgary police have charged three people in two separate incidents of animal cruelty.

Police were called to a local veterinary clinic on Jan. 7 after an unconscious 11-week-old puppy was brought in after consuming illegal drugs.

The clinic cared for the dog, which police then seized.

Investigators later executed a search of a home in the 6000 block of Centre Street N.W. on Feb. 6, seizing a firearm, ammunition, illegal drugs, stolen property, a dog and nine more puppies.

Christie Lee Sims, 44, of Calgary, and Ryan Clyde Bonnell, 44, of Calgary, are each facing five charges including causing damage to animals, possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Sims is set to appear in court on March 5, while Bonnell is scheduled to appear on Feb. 29.

'Another dog had been killed'

Officers were called to a different local veterinary hospital on Feb. 7 for a dog that had been severely injured.

"After the veterinary clinic spoke with the man who brought the injured dog in, there was indication that another dog had been killed," police said in a Tuesday news release.

Police searched a home in the 6000 block of 33 Avenue N.W. the following day, seizing a firearm and two dogs.

As a result, Jeffrey Alan McLarty, 51, of Calgary has been charged with killing or injuring animals, cruelty to animals, causing damage to animals and criminal harassment.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28.

"We are happy to report that all the dogs seized in these investigations have found a safe, happy place to call home," said Insp. Keith Hurley of the Calgary Police Service.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.