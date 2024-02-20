Calgary animal cruelty cases see three people charged
WARNING: This story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.
Calgary police have charged three people in two separate incidents of animal cruelty.
Police were called to a local veterinary clinic on Jan. 7 after an unconscious 11-week-old puppy was brought in after consuming illegal drugs.
The clinic cared for the dog, which police then seized.
Investigators later executed a search of a home in the 6000 block of Centre Street N.W. on Feb. 6, seizing a firearm, ammunition, illegal drugs, stolen property, a dog and nine more puppies.
Christie Lee Sims, 44, of Calgary, and Ryan Clyde Bonnell, 44, of Calgary, are each facing five charges including causing damage to animals, possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
Sims is set to appear in court on March 5, while Bonnell is scheduled to appear on Feb. 29.
'Another dog had been killed'
Officers were called to a different local veterinary hospital on Feb. 7 for a dog that had been severely injured.
"After the veterinary clinic spoke with the man who brought the injured dog in, there was indication that another dog had been killed," police said in a Tuesday news release.
Police searched a home in the 6000 block of 33 Avenue N.W. the following day, seizing a firearm and two dogs.
As a result, Jeffrey Alan McLarty, 51, of Calgary has been charged with killing or injuring animals, cruelty to animals, causing damage to animals and criminal harassment.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28.
"We are happy to report that all the dogs seized in these investigations have found a safe, happy place to call home," said Insp. Keith Hurley of the Calgary Police Service.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NATO secretary-general expects Canada to give timeline to meet defence spending target
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he expects Canada to lay out when it will reach the alliance's target of spending two per cent of GDP on defence.
'How did this happen?' Canadian couple stranded in Turks and Caicos after passports stolen
A celebratory trip has turned into a nightmare for a Mississauga couple stranded in the Turks and Caicos Islands after their Canadian passports were stolen during a break-in at their rental property.
Two adults are charged with murder in the deadly shooting at Kansas City's Super Bowl celebration
Missouri prosecutors said Tuesday that two adults have been charged with murder in last week’s shooting that killed one person and injured 22 others after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade.
YouTube mom Ruby Franke apologizes at sentencing in child abuse case
Ruby Franke, a Utah mother of six who gave parenting advice to millions via a once-popular a YouTube channel, shared a tearful apology to her children for physically and emotionally abusing them before a judge sentenced her Tuesday to serve up to 60 years in prison.
WATCH Driver ejected into the air after vehicle rolls over during police chase in U.S.
Ohio police say a driver and a one-year-old passenger survived following a vehicle rollover during a police chase.
3 men accused in Montreal car theft ring walk free due to court delays
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
Flight attendant accused of trying to video record teen girl in airplane bathroom held until trial
An American Airlines flight attendant arrested on suspicion of trying to secretly video record a 14-year-old female passenger using an airplane bathroom last September is being held in custody pending trial.
RCMP recommend criminal charge in fatal 2021 crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C.
Mounties are recommending a charge of criminal negligence causing death after a 2021 crane collapse killed five people in downtown Kelowna, B.C.
'Very pleasant surprise': Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.9 per cent in January
Canada's inflation rate fell more than expected last month as price growth moderated across the economy, including outright price declines for gasoline, airfares and clothing.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Alberta moves up start date for wildfire season, fire season now underway
Alberta is declaring an early start to the 2024 wildfire season. The province, announced Tuesday the fire season is now underway as a result of warmer-than-normal temperatures and below-average precipitation.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to give TV address before spring sitting, budget
Premier Danielle Smith is scheduled to give a television address to Albertans on Wednesday evening.
-
Artist behind Oilers logo celebrating Black culture hopes fans feel 'seen'
The Edmonton Oilers are paying homage to Black History Month at Wednesday's game against Boston, the third of four games this season celebrating a cultural community that supports the club.
Vancouver
-
B.C. woman wins $15K in damages for 'serious pain and suffering' caused by dentist
A B.C. woman who sued her dentist after he performed "extensive" treatment that she did not consent to while she was sedated has been awarded more than $15,000 in damages.
-
Teens charged in shooting at B.C. home of Hardeep Nijjar associate
Two teenagers have been charged in a shooting that reportedly struck the home of a Hardeep Singh Nijjar associate in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
-
RCMP recommend criminal charge in fatal 2021 crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C.
Mounties are recommending a charge of criminal negligence causing death after a 2021 crane collapse killed five people in downtown Kelowna, B.C.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick family pushes for health-care improvements after three-year-old daughter dies
Mohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
-
Third person charged in connection with the death of a woman in Cape Breton: N.S. RCMP
Nova Scotia RCMP says a third person has been charged in connection with the homicide of Natacha Leroy in Cape Breton.
-
43-year-old man died after being struck by equipment at Halifax Shipyard: police
The Halifax Regional Police is investigating the death of a 43-year-old man at Irving Shipbuilding.
Vancouver Island
-
VicPD constable the ‘fall guy’ in corruption scandal, former officers claim
A former police board member and two retired officers are accusing the Victoria Police Department of letting one of its constables take the fall for a corruption scandal.
-
RCMP recommend criminal charge in fatal 2021 crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C.
Mounties are recommending a charge of criminal negligence causing death after a 2021 crane collapse killed five people in downtown Kelowna, B.C.
-
Trudeau announces $2B in fed loans for BC Builds program
Ottawa is kicking in an extra $2 billion in financing for the recently announced BC Builds program, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Father of 4 killed at Toronto bus stop one of two people 'shot indiscriminately': police
A 39-year-old father of four from Ghana has been identified as the man killed in one of two seemingly random shootings in northwest Toronto over the weekend.
-
What's in Ontario Premier Doug Ford's 'Get It Done Act'?
Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government tabled an omnibus bill Tuesday afternoon that makes changes to multiple pieces of legislation with the goal of streamlining development, banning tolls on highways and enforcing referendums for the carbon tax.
-
'How did this happen?' Canadian couple stranded in Turks and Caicos after passports stolen
A celebratory trip has turned into a nightmare for a Mississauga couple stranded in the Turks and Caicos Islands after their Canadian passports were stolen during a break-in at their rental property.
Montreal
-
3 men accused in Montreal car theft ring walk free due to court delays
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
-
Quebec demands $1B from Ottawa to compensate for services for asylum seekers
Quebec is once again asking the federal government for help to deal with the growing number of asylum seekers in the province.
-
McGill University floor fellows dumbfounded after being told their jobs are being eliminated
McGill University's floor fellows -- older students who live in dormitories alongside first-year pupils -- say they are devastated their jobs are being eliminated in favour of 'residence life facilitators.'
Ottawa
-
PCL, EllisDon contracted to build new Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus
The Ottawa Hospital and Infrastructure Ontario have announced the contractor who will be building the future Civic Campus at Dow's Lake following a 14-month proposal process.
-
Ottawa police seek witnesses to life-threatening weekend collision
Ottawa police are looking for witnesses to a serious crash in the Fallowfield area on Saturday.
-
NCC opens more of Rideau Canal Skateway Tuesday afternoon
The National Capital Commission announced Tuesday afternoon that a section from Pretoria to Waverley opened at 2 p.m. According to the Skateway's website, the ice was swept and flooded last night, but the NCC warns the ice is soft and uneven with rough patches.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. man was having mental health crisis when he was killed by police, says family
The family says they called police to bring the man to hospital before he was fatally shot.
-
Three people displaced after fire at Kitchener affordable housing complex
Kitchener Fire says three people have been displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Kitchener over the weekend.
-
'Is there anything we can do about it? No': Waterloo Region restaurants brace for alcohol excise tax
Waterloo Region restaurants are bracing for the highest federal alcohol excise tax in 40 years.
Saskatoon
-
'Obviously I lied': Greg Fertuck says he lied to undercover cops about killing his wife
A man accused of shooting his estranged wife said he lied to undercover officers about the killing.
-
Teachers unions in three provinces rally behind STF over class size, complexity
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation joined forces with educators in other provinces Tuesday to underscore the importance of addressing class size and complexity in contractual language.
-
Fatal house fire in Davidson, Sask. claims 5 lives, including 3 children
The tight-knit community of Davidson, Sask. is reeling after a Sunday afternoon house fire took the lives of three boys and their great-grandparents. An RCMP investigation has found the fire was non-suspicious in nature.
Northern Ontario
-
Heavy police presence on King Street East in North Bay following disturbance
Three houses on King Street East across from a French Catholic elementary school have been cordoned off Tuesday morning following a disturbance.
-
Northern Ont. man fined $1,800 for camping too long on Crown land
A northern Ontario man was fined $1,800 after pleading guilty to breaking the 21-day rule for camping on Crown land.
-
'It was inappropriate': 'Tip-flation' spreads in untraditional ways in Canada
From stops at the liquor store to getting a fob key made, here's what Canadians had to say about where they were asked to leave a tip, and what they thought about it.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba begins ice-cutting program on Red River
Crews will be hard at work preventing flooding on the Red River for the next several weeks.
-
Staffer severance payments reach $1.7M after Manitoba government changes hands
Severance payments to political staff following last year's Manitoba election have reached about $1.7 million, government figures show -- and that does not include an undisclosed payout to the former chief executive officer of Manitoba Hydro.
-
Manitoba has lowest inflation rate in Canada due to gas tax break: premier
New numbers from Statistics Canada show that Manitoba has the lowest inflation rate in the country, largely due to the gas tax break.
Regina
-
Suspect in 2023 Regina homicide arrested in B.C., other remains at large
A 35-year-old man wanted for first degree murder in relation to a 2023 homicide investigation in downtown Regina has turned himself in.
-
Sask. premier back in India for trade mission
Premier Scott Moe has travelled to India on a trade mission almost exactly a year since the province’s last trip to the subcontinent became mired in questions over travel expenses.
-
Teachers unions in three provinces rally behind STF over class size, complexity
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation joined forces with educators in other provinces Tuesday to underscore the importance of addressing class size and complexity in contractual language.