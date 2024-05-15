Calgary-area dog among big Canadian winners at the Westminster Dog Show

A dog from the Calgary area has won big at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, placing third among more than 400 entries in its group.

The boxer named 'Doc' was entered by Sheila McAvoy of Dewinton, Alta., in the 148th annual show, held in New York Tuesday night.

Doc, who is known by his registered name of GCHB CH Tybrushe's Livin Notoriety, and McAvoy were there to defend his best of breed title that he won in 2023.

"This win was not only very prestigious but special as Sheila had announced his retirement from the show ring," officials said in a statement.

A number of other Canadian dogs won big this year, including Frankie the coloured bull terrier from Thunder Bay, Ont., who won best in terrier group; Veronica the soft-coated Wheaten terrier from Ottawa who was third in the terrier Group; and Paige the bearded collie from Lindsay, Ont., was fourth in the herding group.

Officials say the biggest Canadian winner was Kim Wendling of Tottenham, Ont., who won best of breed with two different dogs of two different breeds.

Wendling won with Lincoln the Shetland sheepdog and Mac the Lakeland terrier.

Full details on the rest of the winners can be found online.