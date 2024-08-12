Calgary author releases new memoir 'The Widow's Guide to Dead Bastards'

Her husband’s sudden death on a business trip in the U.S. was shocking – but what Calgary author Jessica Waite learned about him afterward was even more so.

Waite chronicles her experience in her new memoir, The Widow’s Guide to Dead Bastards.

“Infidelity, compulsive spending, he was hiding debt, he’d been abusing drugs,” Waite said of her late husband Sean in an interview with CTV News.

“I think that he was just extremely good at compensating and compartmentalizing and covering up and so he was able to maintain a very successful career, a very strong network of friends and supports and a family.”

Waite now believes her husband dealt with undiagnosed bipolar disorder.

Her book comes with the blessing of her son, Dash, who was only nine when his father died.

“He gave his stamp of approval to the title,” says Waite.