CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary author releases new memoir 'The Widow's Guide to Dead Bastards'

    Share

    Her husband’s sudden death on a business trip in the U.S. was shocking – but what Calgary author Jessica Waite learned about him afterward was even more so.

    Waite chronicles her experience in her new memoir, The Widow’s Guide to Dead Bastards.

    “Infidelity, compulsive spending, he was hiding debt, he’d been abusing drugs,” Waite said of her late husband Sean in an interview with CTV News.

    “I think that he was just extremely good at compensating and compartmentalizing and covering up and so he was able to maintain a very successful career, a very strong network of friends and supports and a family.”

    Waite now believes her husband dealt with undiagnosed bipolar disorder.

    • Watch the full interview in the video player above

    Her book comes with the blessing of her son, Dash, who was only nine when his father died.

    “He gave his stamp of approval to the title,” says Waite.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Should King Charles make a public address on the anti-immigrant riots?

    Two weeks of violent disorder and rioting instigated by far-right agitators has rocked the U.K. In her latest column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at why King Charles hasn't made a public address on the unrest, in light of the growing appeals for him to do so.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News