Fire tears through Calgary strip mall

    Calgary fire crews are at the scene of a blaze in a strip mall on Thursday morning.

    At about 6:30 a.m., the Calgary Fire Department responded to a block of businesses along Macleod Trail at 94 Avenue S.E.

    When CTV News arrived at the scene, flames could be seen coming from the roof of a Bulk Barn store while smoke poured from the entrance to the business.

    There are no details about if there are any other businesses are involved or if there are any injuries.

    Fire crews and police have blocked off a number of roads in the area, including a number of lanes on northbound Macleod Trail.

    Just one lane is getting through.

    This is a developing story and we will have more details when they are available…

