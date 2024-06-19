More students looking for summer jobs leads to competitive market
It wasn't long ago many businesses were struggling to hire enough people to meet their staffing needs.
The Duke Pub and Grill was having staffing issues as recently as last year.
Now, they're getting about 15 to 20 people a week coming in looking for a job.
"There's a lot of applicants and not a lot of vacancies. So, it's kind of nice. I have a very reliable staff and haven't had many issues with staffing, which is nice. But at the same time, there's a high unemployment rate. It's a tough job market," said Kieran Meeks, general manager at the Duke.
More teenagers and young adults entering the workforce make job hunting more competitive.
That's left many students frustrated with constant rejections from jobs.
"I think overall, it is very difficult for students, mainly because there's a high level of competition for entry-level positions. And for other positions, they usually require an extensive amount of experience that students are still in the process of gaining," said Lulya Michael, vice-president external of the University of Lethbridge Student Union.
Some employers have been trying to hire summer workers through the Canada Summer Jobs grant.
But even with the grant, it's difficult to come close to hiring most who apply.
"Many of our summer positions are filled through that grant but we received less than half of what we applied for. We're really grateful for the 20 positions in our summer camps but we're always looking for more ways to serve the community," said Kristina Larkin, director of community development for the YMCA of Lethbridge.
The U of L Student Union has heard from many students fed up with the summer job market.
The union would like to see employers focus on how they can create opportunities geared toward post-secondary students.
"It is highly beneficial for employers to host co-op programs and internships because students are very reliable – if they like a job, they'll most likely come back year after year," Michael said.
According to Statistics Canada, as of April, the unemployment rate for people aged 15 to 24 is 12.8 per cent.
That's the highest unemployment rate since July 2016 not including the COVID pandemic.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard is a terrorist group, says Canada
Canada will list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces, as a terrorist group.
Wife of Toronto gunman says two victims allegedly defrauded family of life savings
The wife of a gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting says he believed the two victims were behind an alleged mortgage investment scheme that defrauded their family.
Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit investigating truck playing 'Islamaphobic' video
The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating after a cube van was seen driving around the city playing an 'Islamaphobic' video.
Police look to identify 'nudist runner of the woods' caught on camera in western Quebec
The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police say the owner of a Val-des-Mont business discovered security camera footage of someone running naked across his property on June 8 around 1:30 a.m.
Marge Simpson's likeness found in ancient Egyptian coffin. What does this discovery mean?
Coffin lids during the New Kingdom era are known for their intricate designs, but this particular cover was remarkable for another reason from the perspective of social media users and fans of the longtime Fox animated sitcom 'The Simpsons.'
Here's how summer blockbusters are expected to fare after last year's 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon
On the heels of last summer's 'Barbenheimer' takeover, movie theatres are seeing a slow start to the summer blockbuster season.
Historic building in Italy damaged by parkour tourists
Jumping from building to building in an ancient city might seem like a dream for those who practice parkour — a sport that involves making it past obstacles — but it can cause damage to historic buildings.
Olive oil shortage 'delicate dance' for cash-strapped restaurants
Canadian restaurants that rely on what is being called 'liquid gold' as the backbone of their menu are being forced to eat a massive extra cost during a worldwide olive oil shortage.
House rises for the summer, gov't vows to return 'ruthlessly' focused on improving Canadians' lives
The House of Commons has adjourned a few days early for its summer break, after members of Parliament agreed to pause their legislative business until mid-September.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
City identifies need for plan to reverse loss of non-residential tax payers
City data shows Edmonton's share of non-residential properties in the region has slid from 72 per cent in 2008 to 60 per cent in 2022.
-
Oilers take lead from star captain McDavid in clawing way back into Stanley Cup Final
Somehow, some way, the Edmonton Oilers are alive in the Stanley Cup Final despite starting the series against the Florida Panthers with three losses. How they did it, you might wonder, is also the reason why you might not have any doubt: their star players, in particular Connor McDavid, ramped up their play to dominate and, importantly, thrived under the pressure of elimination.
-
Drugs, guns, cash seized in Strathcona County RCMP's 'largest bust'
Two people have been charged in connection to what Strathcona County RCMP said is the largest single seizure ever made by its drug unit.
Lethbridge
-
More students looking for summer jobs leads to competitive market
It wasn't long ago many businesses were struggling to hire enough people to meet their staffing needs...
-
Alberta seniors to get 25% discount on driver’s medical exam
Seniors in Alberta will get a break if they need a medical exam to renew their driver’s licence.
-
Lethbridge Fire and EMS refresh river rescue training ahead of summer
With summer nearing, many will be finding ways to beat the heat, including taking a float down the Oldman River, and that has Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) refreshing their water skills.
Vancouver
-
B.C. police complaint commissioner investigating sexual misconduct allegations against Vancouver police sergeant
A veteran sergeant with the Vancouver Police Department is under investigation by the B.C. police complaint commissioner following allegations of sexual misconduct from seven women, including female police officers and former students of his criminal justice courses.
-
Still no charges in Surrey woman's killing as police confirm ID
Authorities have confirmed the identity of the woman killed in Surrey's Port Kells neighbourhood last weekend, but are still working to secure charges against their suspect.
-
Roads closed, homes evacuated due to 'suspected explosive device' in New Westminster
Homes were evacuated in a New Westminster neighbourhood Wednesday while police investigated a report of a "suspected explosive device," according to authorities.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo highway crash sends 2 to hospital
Two people were rushed to hospital Wednesday morning, including one in an air ambulance, after a serious crash closed a section of highway in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
B.C. police complaint commissioner investigating sexual misconduct allegations against Vancouver police sergeant
A veteran sergeant with the Vancouver Police Department is under investigation by the B.C. police complaint commissioner following allegations of sexual misconduct from seven women, including female police officers and former students of his criminal justice courses.
-
Outdoor pet areas added to vessels on BC Ferries busiest route
Outdoor pet areas will be available on all BC Ferries vessels sailing its busiest route in time for the Canada Day long weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. entrepreneur launches recycling pickup service, Reroute
A new service in Saskatoon aims to eliminate the hassle of getting recycling to the right places.
-
Sask. beekeeper remains optimistic after warm winter gives way to rough spring
A Saskatchewan beekeeper is staying optimistic after a warm winter that provided some great conditions for bee production.
-
Saskatoon’s father and son race for epic prize on Amazing Race Canada
A father son duo from Saskatoon are set to appear on season 10 of The Amazing Race Canada.
Regina
-
'Make them more uncomfortable': Riders look to keep win streak alive in Ti-Cats rematch
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have started the 2024 season on the road with a 2-0 record for the first time in franchise history after defeating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday.
-
'Sight to behold': U.S. Air Force cargo jet lands in Regina
Regina's International Airport hosted a true aerial behemoth late last week – courtesy of the United States Air Force (USAF).
-
'Cool to be a part of it': Regina company assisting NHL team through Stanley Cup run
A Regina-based company that uses cold water immersion is assisting the Edmonton Oilers through their Stanley Cup Final run.
Toronto
-
Wife of Toronto gunman says two victims allegedly defrauded family of life savings
The wife of a gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting says he believed the two victims were behind an alleged mortgage investment scheme that defrauded their family.
-
No TTC service on large section of King Street after streetcar derailment
The TTC says there is no service on a large stretch of King Street heading into the Wednesday afternoon rush hour after a streetcar derailed.
-
One person injured in shooting in York: TPS
One person has been transported to hospital in serious condition after a shooting in York on Wednesday evening.
Montreal
-
Here's when Montreal will see a break from the heat
Quebec has been dealing with a ridge of high pressure, which is responsible for the heat wave we've been seeing this week. Here's the forecast for when it's expected to break.
-
Montreal restaurant hit with projectiles; owner says it's because he is Jewish
Montreal police are investigating after a Jewish-owned business in the city's Mile End neighbourhood was hit with projectiles.
-
Rent prices in some Quebec cities are out of control, tenant group says
Moving into a new apartment anywhere in Quebec now comes with price tags unseen. Tenant groups say they have observed a pattern of rent increases that show the market is in their view, 'nightmarish.'
Atlantic
-
Records to watch as temperatures soar in the Maritimes Wednesday
High temperatures for many communities in the Maritimes are forecast to reach near the standing records on Wednesday.
-
Transport Canada rescinding approval for Dartmouth Cove infill project: minister’s office
Transport Canada is rescinding its approval for the Dartmouth Cove infill project that has caused much back and forth between locals and officials.
-
RCMP seek witnesses after N.S. man dies, gas-powered bike goes missing
Police say they are looking for witnesses after fatal incident involving a gas-powered bicycle in Tupperville, N.S., Monday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
'We're not cutting people off': Birchwood Terrace residents told not to worry about losing government supports
It's been more than one month since around 250 residents at a St. James area apartment were told to leave immediately due to structure deterioration, and now the premier is telling them not to worry.
-
Manitoba Tories in difficult position following byelection loss: professor
A political studies professor says the Manitoba NDP's byelection win of a Progressive Conservative stronghold seat shows the Tories are at a low point.
-
Manitoba dog owner warning of rabies after dogs attacked by skunks
A Manitoba dog owner is warning others to be careful about rabies after rabid skunks attacked her dogs earlier this month.
Ottawa
-
High demand for air conditioners and electric fans as heatwave persists
Demand is high in Ottawa for electric fans and air conditioners, and it means HVAC workers are extra busy.
-
The unique ice from Shawville, Que. that is in high demand in this heat wave
Pushing out 18 tonnes of ice every day, Pontiac Ice says this early season heat wave has driven up demand for its ice cold product.
-
Hospitals in the Outaouais left out of bonuses for medical imaging technologists
The Quebec government is handing out bonuses to medical imaging technologists to keep them in their jobs, but they've left out two hospitals in the Outaouais and many don't understand why.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario’s Ministry of Labour charged with criminal negligence causing death in Sudbury, Ont., mining fatality
Ontario’s Ministry of Labour and one of its employees have been charged with criminal negligence causing death in connection with a 2006 mining fatality in the Sudbury area.
-
Police say northern Ont. suspect resold $94K in rented equipment after removing GPS
A 47-year-old suspect from Powassan, Ont., has been charged with fraud and drug offences, as well as for participating in a criminal organization.
-
Timmins announces new bylaw to curb loitering in parks
While Timmins DIY Community Health Timmins met with people who are homeless and sleeping outside, the City of Timmins was enacting a new bylaw to curb loitering.
Barrie
-
Police investigation into suspicious package forced closure, evacuation in Barrie
A busy area in Barrie was closed, and several nearby buildings were evacuated on Wednesday for a police investigation.
-
Woman charged with arson after homeless encampment fire
Police charged a 32-year-old woman with arson after investigating a fire at a homeless encampment in Alliston.
-
Collingwood celebrates expansion of water treatment plant
The Town of Collingwood is celebrating the expansion of the Raymond A. Barker Water Treatment Plant.
Kitchener
-
Baden high school students 'can’t even focus' dealing with lack of air conditioning
Students at Waterloo-Oxford District Secondary School are struggling with the lack of air conditioning in some parts of the Baden school.
-
Landowners protest at regional headquarters over Wilmot land deal
About two dozen people gathered outside of the Region of Waterloo headquarters on Wednesday evening, to protest the region’s controversial bid to acquire 770 acres of Wilmot farmland.
-
Two vehicles catch fire in Waterloo crash
Two people have minor injuries after a fiery crash on Frobisher Drive in Waterloo on Wednesday afternoon.
London
-
Cyclist dies after crash in east London
London police say a 54-year-old cyclist has died after a crash in the city’s east end.
-
Teen worker injured after fall at construction site
Initial reports indicated the worker fell from the top of this structure around 8:30 this morning. According to Elgin OPP, the 19-year-old victim suffered serious injuries.
-
'Start cleaning up your buildings': Tenant calls for better safety and security at one of city’s newest public housing buildings
It opened just a little more than two years ago with a goal of providing safe and affordable housing for those in need. Now some tenants at 122 Baseline Rd. W., a public housing apartment, say their building has become overrun by crime and drugs.
Windsor
-
'The heat makes everybody cranky': Windsor refugee centre appealing for relief after air conditioners go on the fritz
Three out of four air conditioners at Matthew House in Windsor on Forest Glade Drive have stopped working in the midst of an extended extreme heat wave across all of southwestern Ontario.
-
Leamington man faces drug trafficking charges after $365,000 bust
Essex County OPP say a man is facing numerous drug trafficking charges after police seized $365,000 in drugs.
-
'It's just about survival': Calls for air conditioning in Windsor schools heats up
Calls for the Ontario government to provide funding to make sure every school in Windsor-Essex has air conditioning were made Wednesday as an extended extreme heat wave lingers over the region.