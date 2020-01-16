CALGARY -- The Calgary Board of Education could raise busing fees in the fall, even as service is being reduced.

Trustees passed a motion this week that could greenlight a busing fee hike for families to cover a $7.5-million funding shortfall.

Board members voted to direct administration to begin receiving public feedback from school communities on the development of a balanced transportation budget for next year.

The move follows cuts by the province and comes just weeks after the school board retroactively increased busing fees for this school year by $365.

It's unclear how much more busing will cost in the fall.

Right now, more than 23,000 public school students ride the bus and about 3,000 are students with complex needs.