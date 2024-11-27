Calgary boxer returns home with national super heavyweight title

William "Nike" Blackmore started boxing as a youngster.

He says he got into the sport as a way to protect himself.

"I was beat up lots as a kid; it's a typical story of most boxers, actually," he said.

"The reason why people typically get into boxing is not necessarily because they like the sport; it's probably to protect themselves."

National champ

No one is messing with Blackmore these days.

The 24-year-old is a fierce competitor in the ring.

Just last weekend, he won the super heavyweight title at the national championships in Sarnia, Ont.

Blackmore beat Shaquiem James-Nurse out of Quebec in the final.

Blackmore says it was a big moment in his career.

"I mean, it's just the pinnacle for Canada right now," he said.

"I have more pinnacles to reach now.

"I'll probably be fighting internationally, if Canada permits. But if not, I'll probably become a professional fighter and start fighting for money."

William 'Nike' Blackmore started boxing as a youngster. He says he got into the sport as a way to protect himself.

Bright future

Warren Grenier, general manager at Southpaw Family Fitness Boxing and Kickboxing, has no doubts Blackmore will get to the pros and be very successful.

"Taking guys like this to the pro show is what we're all about, at the end of the day," Grenier said.

"We want them to progress in their boxing as much as possible.

"He's 24 and just won the highest accolades you can in Canada. This is a wonderful place for him to have the opportunity to move forward into the pro scene."

Not just a nickname

"Nike" isn't just Blackmore's ring name; he says it's also his middle name.

"It's on my birth certificate and everything," he said.

"My father gave it to me when I was born. I think the reason he gave it to me is because he was kind of an athlete himself and really liked the name.

He added with a laugh, "He must've been working to get my sponsorship for Nike one day; I don't know."