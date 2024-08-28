Calgary brewery hosts Wednesday event to support staff of burned-down Ol’ Beautiful taproom

A Calgary craft brewer is hosting a party to help out the staff of another brewery that burned down June 30.

Tool Shed Brewing Company is hosting an industry brew day event Wednesday night to raise funds for the employees of Ol’ Beautiful, the popular Inglewood brewpub that was destroyed in a fire.

Wednesday’s event will feature $8 pints of Ol’ Beautiful’s Polite Nights Light Lager and live music by Bad Bodies and Kue Varo as part of the Melody Music concert series.

“At Tool Shed Brewing, we believe that when one brewery thrives, the whole craft beer community rises with it,” explains James Costello, CEO of Tool Shed. “Our Industry Brew Day is our way of fostering collaboration and innovation, ensuring that the passion for craft beer continues to thrive."

Costello will be joined Wednesday by Ol’ Beautiful co-founder Chirs Carroll and its community manager Heather Keegan, in addition to his Tool Shed partner Graham Sherman.

A crowd of around 300 is anticipated.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Tool Shed Brewing, #9, 801 30th Street N.E.

A GoFundMe campaign set up by the Alberta Brewers Association and Keegan has raised over $25,000 for the staff displaced by the fire.

Ol’ Beautiful’s tap room opened in 2017 and hosted numerous community events, workshops and fundraisers, including multiple Pride vents.

For more about Ol’ Beautiful, go here.