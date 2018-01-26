A judge has handed Corey and Cody Manyshots 12 year sentences for the kidnapping, rape and robbery of a teen over three years ago and the Crown says the decision speaks to the seriousness of the offences.

The brothers abducted a 17-year-old girl from a bus stop near the intersection of Taradale Drive and Taracove Road N.E. in November of 2014.

They dragged her into an alley where she was sexually assaulted before they took her to their Martindale area home and repeatedly raped her.

The girl was able to escape a day later and police were contacted by her family when she made it home.

The brothers were charged with sexual assault, kidnapping, uttering threats and robbery and pleaded guilty to the charges in October of 2015.

They were sent for additional psychiatric testing last June to determine if they were criminally responsible for their actions and tests revealed that both suffered from severe fetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

On Friday, a Calgary judge sentenced Corey, 29, and Cody, 24, to 12 years and the Crown says that the judge appreciated the seriousness of the crime in the decision.

“We’re certainly pleased that the court imposed the exact sentence that the Crown sought. The court clearly appreciated the seriousness of the offence and the dangerousness of these offenders,” said Crown prosecutor, Jonathan Hak. “Certainly one of the most depraved offences that I’ve ever been involved with, just unmitigated evil, frankly.”

Hak says the brothers must serve at least six years before they are eligible for parole.

“The reality is they will probably serve much closer to 12 years than six years because of the circumstances of this offence and because of their personal characteristics and the likelihood of them reoffending in the future,” he said. “So they’ve been in jail for about three years and two months now so theoretically, in another two years and ten months they could apply for parole, that’s when they’d first be eligible but as I said the likelihood of that being successful is probably zero.”

He says the pair should be kept in prison for as long as possible for the safety of the community and that there is little that can be done to rehabilitate them.

“What became so clear in this prosecution is there is very little that society can do to prevent a repeat performance because of their own personal attributes, because of suffering from FASD and a host of other intellectual challenges, there’s very little we can do to rehabilitate them and frankly, that’s not their fault. They were dealt a very poor hand at the beginning of their life and it’s affected their entire life and will affect their life for the rest of it,” he said.

Defence attorney Alain Hepner agrees that the brothers had a difficult upbringing and says they fell between the cracks.

“They come from a disenfranchised background. The FASD report put them at the high end of fetal alcohol syndrome. Their life was such that they never, they never really had proper schooling. Like I said to the judge, they fell between the cracks of life,” he said.

Hepner says he has to read the decision in its entirety before he can discuss an appeal with his client’s family.

“Well if there’s an appeal. I can only speak for Cody and I will talk it over with the family about a sentence appeal, to have this reviewed by the appeal court. I don’t think that, and I’m not saying that’s going to happen and I may not even do it, I have to read the decision, like I don’t read the last page only, I read the whole document before I can make that decision.”

Hak says a dangerous offender designation is not applicable in this case because there needs to be a pattern of violence and this was the first crime of this nature for the brothers.

“They may well be dangerous offenders in the future depending on what type of conduct they engage in when they get out of prison.”

The victim in the case is said to be doing well, given the circumstances, and the Crown says she is getting on with her life.