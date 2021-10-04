Calgary Buffalo Hockey Association player suspended over video recorded in dressing room

CALGARY -

A player has been suspended indefinitely as a Calgary minor hockey association's disciplinary committee looks into a video that was recorded in a dressing room and shared on social media.

The Calgary Buffalo Hockey Association says it became aware of the video on Oct. 1. The video was recorded Sept. 30.

"The CBHA takes matters of this nature extremely seriously and expects all CBHA members to act in accordance with the association’s code of conduct. The CBHA’s discipline committee is currently gathering facts with respect to the incident and will reach a final disciplinary decision in due course," read a statement from CBHA president Carolyn Forrest.

"The player involved in recording the video is on indefinite leave from his team until the discipline committee renders a final decision. Due to the age of the players involved and the ongoing disciplinary proceedings, no further details will be provided by the CBHA regarding the incident."

The code of conduct "addresses misconduct of this nature," and league officials say they will review policies and procedures "to understand how we can enhance the protection that the code of conduct currently provides."

League officials also now recommend that coaches collect cell phones before players go into dressing rooms and return them when players depart.

"Further, we understand that incidents of this nature can significantly impact the mental health of those involved and other CBHA members," read the statement.

"We are in communication with our mental health service providers to provide support as required for any CBHA members affected by this incident."

Officials have not identified the team involved, but said it is not the U18 AAA Buffaloes, but "one of our other 14 teams."

No other information has been released.