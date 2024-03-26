Calgary bus attack leaves youth with serious injuries

CALGARY
    Calgary police say a 25-year-old man has been charged after a youth was attacked and left with serious injuries to his face earlier this month.

    At 8:55 a.m. on March 16, police said a 17-year-old boy was riding on a Calgary Transit bus near First Street and Eight Avenue S.W. when he was attacked by another passenger.

    Police found the youth "suffering from injuries to his face."

    Investigators say the boy was getting off the bus, heading to work, when he was punched in the face by another rider.

    The suspect was later arrested after he fled the scene by boarding an eastbound LRT.

    Peter Wiebe, 25, is charged with assault causing bodily harm, obstruction of an officer and possession of government identity documents in another person's name.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

