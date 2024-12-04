Calgary cancer survivor starts South Asian support group

Grateful to be alive, a South Asian immigrant who has called Calgary home since 2021 is striving to help others.

Thirty-seven-year-old Harjeet Kaur is a co-founder of a group called Chai & Hope, which is a support group for South Asians who are dealing with cancer, including caregivers and family members.

“No one has to deal with this alone,” Kaur said. “It’s difficult when you’re in a country as an immigrant, navigating through the challenges.”

Kaur’s cancer journey

On Aug. 28, 2019, Kaur was diagnosed with stage four subcutaneous panniculitis T-cell lymphoma, a blood cancer, complicated by secondary HLH, an autoimmune disease.

There have only been 150 cases of this aggressive cancer reported worldwide.

“In my mind and body, I was feeling that something is not right,” recalls Kaur, who contended with fevers of 39 to 41 degrees Celsius, every day for three months.

She was then referred to an infectious disease specialist and was eventually admitted at the University of Alberta Hospital, where she spent two and a half months undergoing tests, scans and surgeries.

“They told us that my condition is really serious, and the cancer is progressing, so we need to start the treatment as soon as possible,” Kaur said, adding that since she had HLH, the chemotherapy wasn’t working.

Kaur became infertile, was thrown into early menopause and even lost vision in her right eye because of the chemotherapy medication.

“At that moment, it was really scary for me. I felt I was just 32 and my life is over, there’s no chance I will survive this,” she says.

“But then I had my brother, who was my stem cell donor, and he was a 100 per cent match.”

Doctors planned for her stem cell transplant in March 2020, but then she faced another hurdle, the COVID pandemic and a subsequent no-visitor policy.

“I got a call that I have to move to Tom Baker by myself,” a terrifying thought as the transplant posed a 20 to 30 per cent chance of death.

“I was admitted in hospital on April 6, 2020, until almost May, first week, all by myself, fighting for my life every single day, so it was not easy for me.”

It’s been four and a half years, and she is eternally grateful to her brother, Harshdeep, who is four years younger.

“Because of him, you know, I’m here today, and he was a 100 per cent match and that was also rare for doctors to see,” she says.

It was during her stem cell transplant, she realized the importance of expressing her feelings surrounding her cancer diagnosis, both with her family, friends and other survivors.

A nurse suggested she investigate Young Adult Cancer Canada (YACC), an organization which she says has been her biggest support.

“Cancer treatment is tough, but what many people don’t realize is that the cancer experience isn’t over when treatment ends," said YACC founder Geoff Eaton.

Survivor conference

For the first time since 2020, the YACC Survivor Conference is being held in person, and after making a couple of friends through YACC online, Kaur is excited to see them face-to-face and to be a panelist.

“We focus on building connections and providing tailored support to ensure no young adult has to face these challenges alone," said Eaton.

More than 100 young adult cancer survivors from across Canada are invited to connect, share and heal.

"For young adults, it’s about figuring out how to return to school, restart a career, raise a family, or just get back to feeling like themselves again,” said Eaton.

“But it's more than just a transition, it’s a lifelong journey, and resources to support them through it are scarce.”

The conference is underway in Toronto from Dec. 5 to 8.