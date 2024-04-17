CALGARY
    • Calgary Canucks 1 win from AJHL title following 5-4 come-from-behind thriller over Wolverines

    The Calgary Canucks scored three third-period goals to erase a 4-2 deficit and defeat Whitecourt 5-4 Tuesday night to move to within 1 win of the AJHL championship. (Photo: X@calgary_canucks/@Dave_Watling) The Calgary Canucks scored three third-period goals to erase a 4-2 deficit and defeat Whitecourt 5-4 Tuesday night to move to within 1 win of the AJHL championship. (Photo: X@calgary_canucks/@Dave_Watling)
    The Calgary Canucks moved within one win of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) championship Tuesday night, coming from behind to defeat the Whitecourt Wolverines 5-4.

    Chris Kobelka scored at 19:17 of the third period to snap a 4-4 tie to give Calgary the victory in a game played at Max Bell Arena.

    Kobelka’s game-winner capped off a three-goal third period surge by the Canucks to overcome a two-goal deficit.

    Calgary got second period goals from Ty Hipkin and Easton Hewson, but surrendered three to Whitecourt, who extended their lead to 4-2 early in the third.

    However, Julien Gervais cut the lead to 4-3, then Gavin Schmidt tied it up before Kobelka fired his late-game winner in the final minute of regulation time.

    The win gave the Canucks a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven AJHL finals over Whitecourt. One more win and the Canucks are AJHL champions.

    Game 4 is set for Wednesday night at Ken Bracko Arena, at Max Bell.

    Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

