Calgary Canucks 1 win from AJHL title following 5-4 come-from-behind thriller over Wolverines

The Calgary Canucks moved within one win of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) championship Tuesday night, coming from behind to defeat the Whitecourt Wolverines 5-4.

Chris Kobelka scored at 19:17 of the third period to snap a 4-4 tie to give Calgary the victory in a game played at Max Bell Arena.

Kobelka’s game-winner capped off a three-goal third period surge by the Canucks to overcome a two-goal deficit.

Calgary got second period goals from Ty Hipkin and Easton Hewson, but surrendered three to Whitecourt, who extended their lead to 4-2 early in the third.

However, Julien Gervais cut the lead to 4-3, then Gavin Schmidt tied it up before Kobelka fired his late-game winner in the final minute of regulation time.

The win gave the Canucks a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven AJHL finals over Whitecourt. One more win and the Canucks are AJHL champions.

Game 4 is set for Wednesday night at Ken Bracko Arena, at Max Bell.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.