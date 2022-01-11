Calgary Catholic School District launches human trafficking awareness program

The Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) has launched a new program it hopes will help in the fight against human trafficking.

The program is a collaboration with local organization #NotInMyCity, which works to prevent, disrupt and end sexual exploitation and trafficking, with a special focus on children and youth.

"#NotInMyCity is a leading partner in helping address human trafficking across several sectors in Canada, including schools," the CCSD said in a news release.

The CCSD says the customized training that #NotInMyCity has developed will help teachers and staff identify youth who may be vulnerable and at greater risk of being trafficked.

"They will learn to understand the behavioural signs that might indicate an exploited person, and how to get help without putting the concerned individual in harm’s way," a news release said.

#NotInMyCity founder Paul Brandt, who created the organization in 2017, says generating allyships with school boards is an important part of their work.

"By collaborating with the CCSD, we can help teachers and staff identify signs of trafficking and give them the tools to confidently address situations,” Brandt said.

The CCSD announced the creation of the program on Tuesday to coincide with Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

"In Canada, 21 per cent of trafficking victims are under the age of 18. Despite Canada’s Indigenous population accounting for just 4 per cent of the country, it is estimated that 50 per cent of all Canadian trafficking victims are Indigenous," a news release stated.

If you believe you have witnessed or are experiencing human trafficking or sexual exploitation you can call the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010.