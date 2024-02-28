Calgary Chamber of Commerce sets out initiatives ahead of Alberta's budget reveal

The Calgary Chamber of Commerce says it hopes the Alberta government will take a stronger look at improving business in the budget expected on Thursday.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Chamber said it hopes to see new plans from the province to tackle Alberta's labour and skills shortages as well as establish a stronger focus on sustainable energy.

"We call on the provincial government to drive strategic initiatives and execute on bold visions in Budget 2024, focusing on addressing rising costs, economic diversification, talent development attraction and infrastructure investment," said Deborah Yedlin, the Chamber's president and CEO in a statement.

The Chamber's recommendations include:

Maintaining predictable tax rates and investing in the Heritage Savings Trust Fund;

Reducing utility costs and developing more housing;

Investing in existing and emerging industries;

Expanding on tax credits; and

Ensuring financial support for key projects such as Arts Commons, Olympic Plaza and the Foothills Multisport Fieldhouse.

In addition, the Chamber says that as 28 per cent of Calgary businesses say labour issues are a top concern, the province needs to assist in building an inclusive and equal-opportunity work force.

"The Chamber encourages the provincial government to work with Calgary’s business community to address these pressing issues and develop solutions together. We urge the government to take immediate action in establishing the necessary conditions for all businesses to thrive," the Chamber said.

More details on the Chamber's pre-budget submissions can be found online.