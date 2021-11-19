Calgary Christmas charity seeks donations amid anticipated spike in demand

CALGARY -

A Calgary charity that delivers toys and gifts to vulnerable Calgarians during the holidays is anticipating a greater demand than ever before this Christmas.

Founded in 1983, the non-profit uses Calgary Transit buses to deliver gifts to families across the city on Christmas Eve.

"Our mission is to deliver Christmas spirit into the homes and hearts of those who need it the most," the charity said in a Friday news release.

The charity is run entirely by volunteers and relies on donations from the community to operate.

"Many Calgary families (for various reasons) struggle to find the joy of the season. In addition, Calgary seniors and others living in continuing care can feel especially isolated during the holidays. The reasons vary, but we know all can benefit from a magical visit from Santa and the elves," the charity said.

The organization says it was able to persevere through the pandemic last Christmas, finding new and safe ways to operate, but received a record number of referrals for families in need.

In total, the Magic of Christmas visited 800 families in 2020 for outdoor (and COVID-19 safe) visits from Santa and his elves.

"It was clear that 2020 was a difficult time for Calgarians and that there was a growing need in the community for our services," president Scott Perley said.

The charity says it expects to see an increase in demand yet again this year, and are looking for physical or monetary donations.

The Magic of Christmas is accepting new, unwrapped gifts for infants to teens.

For more information on how to donate, you can visit the Magic of Christmas' website.