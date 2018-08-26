A unique Pride flag, aimed at celebrating a progressive, inclusive future, was unfurled for the very first time on Sunday morning at a local United church.

The progress Pride flag at Hillhurst United Church is different than the traditional design because it includes a lot more than just rainbow stripes.

“We are including the trans colours and the black and brown stripes for people of colour and Indigenous peoples as well,” said Keith Murray, affirming coordinator.

Murray says that it’s important to include those groups in the name of inclusivity and his church is the best place to fly it year round because it stands for that same principle too.

“The church has long standing been the culprit of discrimination of LGBT community of oppression and eradication of indigenous communities and it’s very important that we reclaim these spaces and stand up as inclusive churches to say no.”

Members of the church say that the flag is a great symbol to rally under.

“So now, having all those colours, trans people are included, people of colour are included and as a community member I am very happy.”

Evans Yellowoldwoman says that as a gay member of the First Nations community, this new flag helps provide him with a true sense of belonging.

“We’re not at where we should be at and there are folks in our community who are racialized and marginalized who are being left behind and I believe this flag is representative of where we should be.”

Pride Week is officially underway in Calgary and the Pride Parade will take place next Sunday.

(With files from Stephanie Wiebe)