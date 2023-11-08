Calgary comes through for local man whose mobility scooter was stolen

There's been an outpouring of offers to help a man whose disability scooter was stolen.

Tuesday night, CTV News Calgary reported on Glenn Scott, who lives with cerebral palsy and is reliant on his scooter for mobility.

The scooter was stolen from the parkade of his residential complex over the weekend.

"I locked it up and then when I returned around the same time on Sunday it was completely gone," Scott told CTV News Calgary on Tuesday.

"For disabled people like myself, we need these scooters to get around. It's hard because it’s my transportation, I go and get groceries or to visit my family. It means a lot and I use it every day."

Now, CTV News Calgary has learned that Advantage Home Health Solutions is offering him a brand-new scooter at a great discount.

This, after we received dozens of offers from viewers to help the man.

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover the cost of the scooter replacement.