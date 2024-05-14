Calgary community association achieves inital approval for 'gathering hub'

A southeast Calgary community association has learned an executive committee meeting approved its request for a $110,000 in funding for a new outdoor facility.

Since 2018, the Parkland Community Association has been fundraising for a gathering hub in the open space adjacent to the soccer fields.

"Parkland has been looking at an outdoor revitalization project to utilize a lease area that used to host our outdoor community rink, which has not been active for over 10 years," said president Darren Way in a statement.

The total projected cost is $235,000 and the association has raised $125,000 so, if the funding request is approved, construction could begin this year.

Once finished, the outdoor space would include a new pathway network, benches, picnic tables, landscaping, lighting and a children's toboggan hill.

"As an established community of the mid 1970s, we know that the reutilization of this space around the community hall will provide a beautiful outdoor space for our residents of all ages to gather and enjoy as well as enhance the user experience of our hall renters," Way said.

"The space will also allow us to consider having outdoor farmers and specialty markets, like many other communities in Calgary have been successful at hosting."

Now that the committee moved the application ahead, it will be up to city council to make a final approval.