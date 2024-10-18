Calgary company hit with $200K penalty in 2021 workplace fatality
A Calgary steel fabrication company has been been penalized a total of $200,000 in relation to a 2021 incident that left one man dead.
On Aug. 16 that year, a man in his 50s was moving a steel beam with an overhead crane when the beam released from the rigging and hit him, causing fatal injuries.
The penalties include $174,000 that the company will pay to the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology to use to buy equipment that supports their electrical and welding apprenticeship programs.
The company has also agreed to pay $25,000 to the Manufacturers’ Health and Safety Association to enhance the rigging resource centre website.
The company also agreed to pay a $1,000 fine, which includes a 20 per cent victim fine surcharge and being placed on two years of enhanced regulatory supervision.
The Occupational Health and Safety act offers a creative sentence option, which allows portions of the fine to be redirected to organizations or projects that help to promote workplace health and safety.
The company and the Crown have up to 30 days to appeal the penalty.
