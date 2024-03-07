Calgary councillors pitch plebiscite for proposed rezoning rules

Six councillors want the people to decide whether proposed rezoning rules that could create more housing density across Calgary should go forward.

A notice of motion by Dan McLean, Andre Chabot, Sonya Sharp, Sean Chu, Peter Demong and Terry Wong calls for the cancellation of a public hearing in April, instead putting the question of city-wide rezoning to a plebiscite in 2025.

"Not one councillor campaigned on a mandate for upzoning the entire city," McLean said.

"That will affect every single property owner, every taxpayer in the city, (and) something this consequential, I think, should go to the people."

Last year, council passed its overall housing strategy to increase supply to meet the demand of the current housing crunch.

Among items in the strategy is a direction to rezone properties that currently only allow for single-detached and semi-detached homes to allow for higher-density builds such as townhomes and rowhomes.

Coun. Jasmine Mian suggested the proposed plebiscite is delaying action on housing and pushing the issue off to the next council.

"We're in a housing crisis and I think we should act like we are," she said.

"We decide land use in the city without ever going to a plebiscite on anything. I mean, that's primarily what we do is preside over land and listen to residents over land. And that's what we'll do on April 22."

The city has set a date of April 22 for the public hearing on the proposed changes.

The councillors' motion, if passed, would cancel the public hearing and put the question to Calgary voters through a plebiscite next year.

The proposed motion will be brought to council for debate next week.