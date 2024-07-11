Calgary couple celebrates $2M lottery win: 'I was stunned'

A Calgary woman who says she's been using the same lottery numbers for 30 years has won the lottery.

Deanna and Carl Fransen won $2 million on the May 15 Western 6-49 draw.

"I play regularly," explained Deanna. "But I was stunned to see this win."

"When I scanned it, I called my husband over to come and look too," she continued. "The cashier said I looked like I was going to fall over."

Deanna and Carl bought the ticket from the Petro Canada in the 100 block of 89 Street S.W.

“We told our daughter, and she’s very excited," said Carl.

"$2 million is great for treating family and having some fun," added Deanna.

"We’re happy beyond belief."

The Fransens won their prize by correctly matching all six of the numbers drawn: 8, 9, 11, 31, 33 and 39.