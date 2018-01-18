Amazon has released its list of communities that will proceed to the next step in the HQ2 process and Calgary did not make the shortlist.

The company is creating a second headquarters in North America and will invest over $5 billion in its construction.

The list of candidates was whittled down from 238 to 20 and officials say the proposals showed ‘enthusiasm and creativity.’

The 20 communities that have been chosen include:



Columbus Toronto Indianapolis Chicago Denver Nashville Los Angeles Dallas Austin Boston New York City Newark Pittsburgh Philadelphia Montgomery County Washington, D.C. Raleigh Northern Virginia Atlanta Miami

Faisal Karmali, portfolio manager at Popowich Karmali Advisor Group, says Calgary did not quite meet all the criteria that Amazon was looking for.

“Number one was our mass transit system here in Calgary, compared to other cities that we were competing with, we’re not in the top five as an example. Number two, attracting tech talent. The City of Calgary is not known, or at least does not have a reputation, of mass companies coming to Calgary to have their technological talent, this is where Toronto does prevail over Calgary on a reputation basis,” he said.

Karamali says it is a great learning opportunity for the city and the province.

“I think our municipal and provincial governments need to jump in and start opening the doors to more talent to come here. The only way they can do that is to let entrepreneurs come in and build this province, and especially this city, to have the reputation it needs to be beyond just energy. We have great people, great talent here, but companies like Amazon need to know about it well before they put out a bid for a second headquarters,” he said.

The company currently has a campus in Seattle and says the new headquarters are expected to generate about 50,000 jobs.

