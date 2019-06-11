The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has suspended the licence of a Calgary milk producer.

The Safe Food for Canadians licence of Mother Dairy, located on 47th Street N.E., was suspended May 21 for failing to identify hazards, having a lack of appropriate equipment and failing to implement a preventive control plan and document a food complaint process, according to a release.

There is no food recall associated with the suspension.

According to its website, some of the products the company produces include paneer (Indian cottage cheese), desi ghee (clarified butter), whipped butter, plain yogurt (Punjabi dahi), and lassi (sweet and salted).

The suspension can be lifted if CFIA believes corrective measures have been taken. If corrective measures are not taken within 90 days, the licence can be cancelled.