Calgary dentists cautiously optimistic about federal dental plan, some social services supportive

Boy in the dentist chair at "Dental Care for Children" on Southport Road in the southwest. Boy in the dentist chair at "Dental Care for Children" on Southport Road in the southwest.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina