Calgary doctor charged after investigation uncovered $2M in fraud

Calgary

    A Calgary doctor has been charged with fraud after allegedly submitting millions of dollars in false claims to the province.

    Service Alberta's health investigations unit looked into the billing history of a doctor working at the SF Medical Clinic on Edmonton Trail N.E. between March 2020 and June 2022.

    They then alerted Calgary police after discovering the doctor had allegedly submitted some $2.2 million worth of false billing claims to the Alberta Health Care Insurance Plan over a two-year period.

    "It is alleged the doctor was billing the Alberta Health Care Insurance Plan for additional time beyond the actual hours worked," police explained in a Wednesday news release.

    Shabeena Fazhulla, 49, of Calgary, has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on May 16.

    Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

