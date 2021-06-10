CALGARY -- A Calgary doctor has been fined $5,000 and will have to pay more than $27,000 in costs after being found guilty of unprofessional conduct by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta.

The ruling by CPSA against Dr. Joanne Suk-Wah Tse, a general practitioner, was released on Thursday.

The release says Tse was found guilty "earlier this year after failing to comply with a Terms of Resolution Agreement (TORA) signed in 2017.

An earlier release from CPSA said Tse "had failed to provide certain patient records to Alberta Health."

"She agreed to re-engage with Alberta Health and provide the requested charts after signing the 2017 TORA, but neither provided the information nor responded to Alberta Health until August 2019," it read.

Along with the $5,000 fine and having to repay $27,157.72, Tse must enter into and complete an Individual Practice Review with CPSA, at her own cost, and implement any recommendations into her practice.