    • Calgary drought against Coachella Valley continues with 5-2 Wranglers loss in California desert

    The Wranglers in action against the Coachella Valley Firebirds in AHL action Thursday night. (Photo: X@AHLWranglers) The Wranglers in action against the Coachella Valley Firebirds in AHL action Thursday night. (Photo: X@AHLWranglers)
    The Calgary Wranglers dropped both ends of a back-to-back in Palm Springs Thursday night, losing 5-2 to the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

    After being outshot 13-4 in a scoreless first period, the Firebirds blew it open in the second. They got goals from Max McCormick, Andrew Poturalski (twice) and John Hayden before the Wranglers got one back from Yan Kuznetsov to make the score 4-1 after two.

    In the third, the Firebirds added a goal from Ryan Winterton before Kevin Rooney rounded out the night’s scoring with his first goal as a Wrangler.

    It was the Wrangler’s fifth straight defeat against Coachella Valley this season.

    That defeat came on top of a 4-3 shootout loss Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena in a game where Jakob Pelletier scored his 100th career AHL point.

    Next up for the Wranglers is a Saturday night contest against the Ontario Reign. Puck drop for that one is 7 p.m.

