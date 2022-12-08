Calgary EMS management practices subject of investigation by AHS

Alberta Health Services (AHS) confirms an investigation is underway in Calgary related to "some EMS management practices," though the organization is declining to provide further details.

Two sources have confirmed to CTV News that the investigation is related to allegations that EMS senior leadership had been approving overtime payments for some of its salaried managers and supervisors in Calgary.

Two senior leaders were walked off of AHS property this week as part of the investigation, the sources say.

According to Alberta's Employment Standards Code, managers and supervisors are not eligible to claim or receive overtime pay.

"A workplace investigation is underway regarding some EMS management practices in the Calgary Zone," AHS said in a statement sent to CTV News.

The organization says the investigation is not related to "patient care or clinical work" and does not involve RCMP or local police.

AHS declined to say how many people are part of the workplace investigation, or whether the people involved have been suspended or terminated.

"To protect staff privacy and confidentiality, AHS cannot speak to specifics on this case," a spokesperson said.

Alberta's health ministry also declined to comment, saying it is aware of the allegations and investigation, but relies on AHS to handle its personnel matters.

The investigation comes amid two recent shakeups to the province's health system.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Jason Copping confirmed during question period that two of Alberta's deputy chief medical officials were leaving their roles.

There was no reason given for Dr. Rosana Salvaterra and Dr. Jing Hu's departures, and it's not clear when the changes take effect.

Their resignations come a month after Dr. Mark Joffe was appointed the new chief medical officer of health, taking over for Dr. Deena Hinshaw.