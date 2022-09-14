Calgary event centre committee to provide update on new arena talks

Renderings for the proposed Calgary event centre. (City of Calgary) Renderings for the proposed Calgary event centre. (City of Calgary)

WATCH LIVE | Crowds flock to London to see Queen's coffin procession

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will leave Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday as it is taken amid sombre pageantry on a horse-drawn gun carriage past crowds of mourners to the Houses of Parliament, where the late monarch will lie in state for four days.

People gather ahead of the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, on Sept. 14, 2022. (Kin Cheung / AP)

EXCLUSIVE | Royal B.C. Museum apologizes after 2017 carving declared ancient Indigenous artifact

The Royal British Columbia Museum apologized Tuesday and admitted for the first time that one of its artifacts is not, in fact, a centuries-old Indigenous stone monument, as museum curators had claimed. Rather, the stone carving was created five years ago by a Victoria hobbyist with no ties to local Indigenous culture, despite the museum's grand assertions about the stone's historic significance to the First Peoples of Vancouver Island.

U.S. senator unveils nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks

Upending the political debate, U.S. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a nationwide abortion ban Tuesday, sending shockwaves through both parties and igniting fresh debate on a fraught issue weeks before the midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.

  • B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says system in crisis since 2020 must be transformed

    British Columbia has been in a health-care crisis since at least the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Tuesday while acknowledging there's urgent need for change. However, Dix made no new announcements or commitments as he addressed the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention, the annual meeting of municipal government leaders.

