CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is encouraging local pharmacy owners to take precautionary steps to safeguard their staff following a rash of armed robberies throughout the city.

Police say there have been 23 pharmacy robberies reported in Calgary since June, with most involving weapons or the threat of a weapon. In all of the incidents, the suspect or suspects demand cash and pharmaceutical drugs.

Investigators have released surveillance photos of suspects in connection with some of the armed robberies. Anyone who recognizes the people in the CCTV images is asked to contact CPS at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

To reduce the risk of harm to employees and businesses, police implore pharmacy owners to: