Calgary experiencing significant summer spike in armed pharmacy robberies
Surveillance images of three suspects in connection with a summer robbery at a Calgary-area pharmacy. (CPS)
CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is encouraging local pharmacy owners to take precautionary steps to safeguard their staff following a rash of armed robberies throughout the city.
Police say there have been 23 pharmacy robberies reported in Calgary since June, with most involving weapons or the threat of a weapon. In all of the incidents, the suspect or suspects demand cash and pharmaceutical drugs.
Investigators have released surveillance photos of suspects in connection with some of the armed robberies. Anyone who recognizes the people in the CCTV images is asked to contact CPS at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
To reduce the risk of harm to employees and businesses, police implore pharmacy owners to:
- Minimize the amount of cash and drugs on hand in the pharmacy;
- Keep safes locked at all time;
- Install a panic alarm and train employees to use it;
- Lock doors that separate the pharmacy from the rest of the store;
- Report suspicious behaviour to police; and,
- Test surveillance cameras regularly, place them where they will capture the best images and ensure they are of a high enough quality to assist with a criminal investigation.