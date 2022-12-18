Calgary families take home Christmas presents from firefighter toy drive

Nearly 4,000 gifts were handed out to less fortunate families in Calgary on Sunday as part of the annual Calgary Firefighters Toy Association party at the Telus Convention Centre.

President Mark Hagel says this year is a renewed birth for the toy drive, helping almost 2,000 families or 6,000 people.

"COVID was really tough on us," he said. "We had to cancel the one year, and then we did our drive-thru last year.

"But the drive-thru for me was a poor substitute for this. There's nothing like the firefighters being able to interact with the families and the families being able to just have a nice day amongst themselves."

Andrew Steel and his family were one of the recipients who were provided with presents to take home.

He says with the cost of everything going up, this day symbolizes joy.

"I'm probably going to have to put these under the tree and keep the kids off them for another few days," he said.

"It's great that the girls can come and get some gifts during hard times, it's just good for the kids and it's going to brighten up their day."

Steel's ten-year-old daughter Tavia Ross says she's excited about her present, which she plans to open in one week.

"My favourite part about Christmas is spending time with my family and opening presents on Christmas," said Ross.

The gifts are purchased through the donations of firefighters, who subtract a small portion of their paycheques, to help the initiative, along with donations from the public.

Each family participated in interactive events such as face painting, family photos, food and pictures with Santa.

The association contacts the Salvation Army and Calgary Schools in September to determine who would be viable participants at the toy drive before those families are sent invitations.

"It shows what Calgary firefighters can do not in a situation where it's a life and death situation," said Hagel.

"This is a situation where people are having the best day of their lives."

The Calgary Firefighters Toy Association was first launched in the 1940s when firefighters cleaned and repaired used toys to donate to underprivileged kids.

Active and retired Calgary firefighters raise up to $50,000 yearly, which is about half of the required funding.