A Calgary family escaped unharmed after a grizzly bear charged their truck over the weekend.

The Whelans were travelling back from a reunion west of Cremona late Saturday night, when they came across a grizzly bear and her two cubs.

“She was stopped, the other guys (the cubs) were taking off and I was slowing down because I didn’t want to hit her,” said Jim Whelan.

“Next thing I know she hit the truck and then I’m going, 'I think I’ve hit this bear!'’”

The family’s truck sustained damage to the driver side.

Paint was scratched and dented. There was also a noticeable streak of blood with bear fur stuck to it.

Whelan's wife Sharon, who witnessed the whole thing, said it was unnerving.

“She was angry,” she said.

“It’s like a movie scene and it was very scary. It was very surreal because it happened so fast.”

Alberta Parks and Environment said the incident was unusual.

“Bluff charging is way more common than seeing a bear break into a vehicle,” said Jay Honeyman, Human-Wildlife Conflict Biologist with Alberta Environment and Parks.

However, if a bear feels threatened, they can behave in an uncharacteristic manner.

“There are certain situations where particularly cubs are involved, and the mom will be fearful for the cubs.” Honeyman said.

The family has not had the vehicle looked at for damage estimates.