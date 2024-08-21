Calgary festival offers barrier-free services
Calgarians who don’t have the means to pay for food, clothing and entertainment can take part in the Calgary pop-up care village festival.
Attendees can access more than 40 social services and healthcare agencies on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Olympic Plaza.
For free, and without judgement, they can get things like a haircut, employment support or diabetes testing.
Since 2022, RadiCalgary has hosted this festival, but they’ve added a few new aspects this year.
Everyone will get a VIP pass, meant to elevate their experience, and they can use it to visit food vendors and a donated clothing pop-up.
“Guests are free to browse and take as necessary,” said RadiCalgary in a news release.
“A first impression can make all the difference in securing employment or social opportunities, and a sharp outfit can help make that first impression a positive one.”
As they choose a new-to-them outfit, they can watch an art show, highlighting arts-based career options.
Native Tongue, No Fixed Address Calgary and AmiTea are offering a variety of food options starting at noon.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Multiple Jewish organizations, hospitals across Canada receive identical bomb threats
Police in multiple cities across Canada are responding to bomb threats that were sent to Jewish organizations, synagogues and some hospitals this morning.
Canada's consul general Tom Clark didn't influence choice of new NYC condo, official says
Canada's consul general in New York Tom Clark did not influence the government's decision to purchase his new official residence, a senior Global Affairs Canada official told MPs Wednesday.
Boaters urged to seek shelter as 'waterspout watch' issued for coastal B.C.
Environment Canada has issued a waterspout watch for British Columbia's South Coast, urging mariners to prepare for the potentially dangerous weather phenomena.
Alicia Silverstone is 'alive and well' after concern over her possibly poisonous snack
'Clueless' star Alicia Silverstone sparked concern after she posted a video in which she took a bite into what some of her followers speculated was poisonous fruit.
Commuters, billions of dollars could be affected by rail strike; Trudeau urges deal
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging negotiators to reach a deal to prevent an unprecedented railway stoppage that could have an economic impact worth billions of dollars.
2 found in trunk of car speeding 50 km/h over the limit in Ottawa
Ottawa police caught a group of eight people in a five-seater vehicle speeding 50 km/h over the speed limit on Greenbank Road in Ottawa's Barrhaven neighbourhood.
Tech tycoon, defence attorney, and Morgan Stanley banker among those missing in freak yacht sinking
A superyacht that sank Monday off the Sicilian coast during a storm left at least one person dead and six passengers missing, including British tech kingpin Mike Lynch and some of his inner circle, who were gathered to celebrate his victory in a long-running legal trial.
There is a link between the meat you eat and a chronic disease, according to new research
Regularly eating red and processed meats in particular is associated with a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, according to a new global study.
Ticket sold in northeastern Ont. wins $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
The winner of Tuesday night's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot bought their ticket in the Timiskaming-Cochrane area of northeastern Ontario, lottery officials say.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Valley Zoo euthanizes tiger due to age-related health issues
The Edmonton Valley Zoo announced Wednesday that they had to euthanize one of their tigers, Taiga, after her health began to "rapidly decline."
-
Fire prompts evacuation of seniors residence; 1 hospitalized
Dozens of seniors had to leave their homes early because of a fire Wednesday morning.
-
Edmonton Oilers single game tickets go on sale next week, theme night schedule announced
Edmonton Oilers single game tickets for the 2024-25 season are going on sale next week.
Lethbridge
-
Crown files notice, may appeal not-guilty verdicts in Coutts murder-conspiracy case
Crown prosecutors in Alberta have given notice they plan to appeal the not-guilty verdicts given to two men arrested at the 2022 blockade at Coutts, Alta.
-
Whoop-Up Days 2024 kicks off in Lethbridge
Whoop-Up Days are here and plenty of people have already made their way to the exhibition grounds to see what this year has in store.
-
2024 Whoop-Up Days parade brings out thousands of spectators
Thousands of people dusted off their cowboy hats and boots to take in the 2024 Whoop-Up Days parade on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
Surrey man charged, released from custody after stranger sexual assault in woman's home
Mounties say a 24-year-old man has been charged with breaking and entering and sexual assault in connection with a stranger attack at a home in Surrey, B.C.
-
Boaters urged to seek shelter as 'waterspout watch' issued for coastal B.C.
Environment Canada has issued a waterspout watch for British Columbia's South Coast, urging mariners to prepare for the potentially dangerous weather phenomena.
-
B.C. Lions look to hand Ottawa Redblacks their first home loss of '24 season
Nathan Rourke and the B.C. Lions will attempt to do something on Saturday night no other CFL team has done this season.
Vancouver Island
-
Boaters urged to seek shelter as 'waterspout watch' issued for coastal B.C.
Environment Canada has issued a waterspout watch for British Columbia's South Coast, urging mariners to prepare for the potentially dangerous weather phenomena.
-
Surrey man charged, released from custody after stranger sexual assault in woman's home
Mounties say a 24-year-old man has been charged with breaking and entering and sexual assault in connection with a stranger attack at a home in Surrey, B.C.
-
Video shows sea otter hitching ride on B.C. woman's paddleboard
When Joanie Paquin was walking towards the water the other day, she was preparing to go paddle boarding with her visiting sister. She never expected to pick up a second passenger.
Saskatoon
-
'They want government to do their dirty work': Canadian farmers feel helpless to stop rail disruption
As Thursday’s strike deadline looms and the two biggest rail companies in Canada prepare to lock out their workers, Saskatchewan producers are watching anxiously.
-
Grass fire south of Saskatoon spread to adjacent homes, department says
Firefighters from Saskatoon and area had to team up on Monday afternoon as a grass fire spread south of the city, engulfing several structures.
-
Saskatoon's 'complex needs' shelter is open and accepting patients — whether they like it or not
Saskatoon's long-awaited complex needs emergency shelter has opened and begun accepting patients.
Regina
-
Arrests made after Mexican immigrants discovered working for company in Moose Jaw
A joint investigation between the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) and Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) led to the arrest of four immigrants from Mexico who were working in Saskatchewan illegally.
-
'Competitiveness has always been a part of me': Former Humboldt Bronco heading to Paris for Paralympics
Jacob Wassermann, 24, is heading to the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris just a few years after taking up the sport of rowing.
-
Severe thunderstorm risk persists for southern Sask.: ECCC
It could be another day of active weather for parts of southern Saskatchewan Wednesday as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is again warning of the potential for strong thunderstorm activity.
Toronto
-
Metrolinx to 'acquire' 25 homes on Pape Avenue in Riverdale for Ontario Line construction
More than two dozen renters and homeowners on the east side of Pape Avenue in Riverdale have recently learned that they will have to give up their homes – at least temporarily – for the construction of the new Ontario Line.
-
Toronto police's tow truck task force charges 2 teens in 11 separate shootings, 1 homicide
An ongoing turf war within a small segment of Toronto’s tow truck industry has led to an increase in shootings, including 11 separate incidents and one homicide that police allege were carried out by two teen suspects.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Multiple Jewish organizations, hospitals across Canada receive identical bomb threats
Police in multiple cities across Canada are responding to bomb threats that were sent to Jewish organizations, synagogues and some hospitals this morning.
Montreal
-
Montreal synagogues on Canada-wide list of threatened Jewish institutions
Montreal police says at least a dozen synagogues in Montreal are on a list of more than 100 places of worship across Canada that received email threats.
-
Advocates react to politicians using Montreal safe drug-use site to score points
Advocates for marginalized people are reacting to politicians using Montreal's safe drug-use site to score political points and not doing their share to address the homelessness issue.
-
Should Quebecers be wary of COVID-19 this back-to-school season?
Ever since COVID-19 plunged Quebec (and the rest of the world) into a lockdown, the back-to-school season has been synonymous with uncertainty. According to one expert, despite the rise in cases this summer, there's no need to worry too much.
Atlantic
-
Search for kayaker in Halifax ends, investigation continues as missing person case
A three-day search for a missing kayaker in a Halifax-area lake has concluded although the woman has yet to be found.
-
Man charged with stunting after driving 60 km/h over speed limit: Halifax police
A 23-year-old man has been charged with stunting after police say they clocked him driving 60 km/h over the posted speed limit.
-
Police search for suspect who allegedly threw a beverage at woman, toddler in Saint John
The Saint John Police Force is looking for a suspect and witnesses following an assault in the city earlier this month.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Manitoba RCMP to provide update on triple homicide investigation
The Manitoba RCMP is set to provide an update on Wednesday afternoon regarding a triple homicide near McCreary.
-
New legislation will allow Manitoba municipalities to opt out of Plan 20-50
Manitoba communities will be able to opt out of being part of the capital planning region if they want according to new legislation that will introduced by the Manitoba government.
-
Man charged following bus stabbing: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with an unprovoked stabbing on a bus last week.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING City of Ottawa joins dozens who will not participate in Capital Pride parade
The City of Ottawa is the latest organization to back out of this weekend's Capital Pride parade.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING RCMP investigating bomb threats at Ottawa hospitals
Hospitals in Ottawa say they received a bomb threat on Wednesday morning as police investigate threats made to Jewish organizations and synagogues across Canada.
-
2 found in trunk of car speeding 50 km/h over the limit in Ottawa
Ottawa police caught a group of eight people in a five-seater vehicle speeding 50 km/h over the speed limit on Greenbank Road in Ottawa's Barrhaven neighbourhood.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman accidentally overpays Visa bill by nearly $13,000
Many of us pay our bills using online banking because it's simple, fast and usually problem free, but if you make a mistake and pay the wrong amount, it can sometimes be difficult to get your money back.
-
There is a link between the meat you eat and a chronic disease, according to new research
Regularly eating red and processed meats in particular is associated with a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, according to a new global study.
-
Ticket sold in northeastern Ont. wins $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
The winner of Tuesday night's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot bought their ticket in the Timiskaming-Cochrane area of northeastern Ontario, lottery officials say.
Barrie
-
Woman, 32, charged with impaired driving in crash that killed young mother
Police have charged a Bradford woman in connection with a fatal collision in May that claimed the life of a young mother from Barrie.
-
Boy rushed to hospital after alleged stabbing at Barrie park
Police officers are investigating reports a young teen was stabbed at a park in Barrie Tuesday evening.
-
OPP conducts separate investigation into events leading up to shooting in Innisfil
Provincial police are asking for the public's help as they investigate the events that led up to a police-involved shooting in Innisfil last week.
Kitchener
-
Three youths arrested after Cambridge shooting
A 17-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl have been arrested after a shooting in Cambridge.
-
Two people thrown from vehicle in Perth County crash
Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in the Township of Perth South.
-
Kitchener, Guelph drug consumption sites to close due to Ontario ban
As part of the new rules, any supervised drug consumption site within 200 metres of schools and daycare centres will be banned from operating.
London
-
'I thought he was going to kill me,' little old lady explains how she survived knife attack
An elderly woman says she’s lucky to be alive after surviving a stabbing attack while walking her dog near her east London home on Tuesday morning.
-
London police respond to fatal crash involving an e-bike
One person has died after a crash involving an e-bike in London. Around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash in the area of Horton Street and Wellington Road.
-
Three-vehicle crash sends four people to hospital
Injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening after a three-vehicle crash in London. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highbury Avenue and Brydges Street.
Windsor
-
First human case of West Nile Virus this year reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting its first human case of West Nile Virus this year.
-
Sandwich Street at Essex Terminal Railway tracks to be closed
Sandwich Street will be experiencing a two-day closure next week for track replacement and road paving.
-
LaSalle teen runs from Windsor to Sarnia in three days
Carson Vuk, a 16-year-old LaSalle teen, has completed his run from Windsor to Sarnia in three days.