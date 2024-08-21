CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary festival offers barrier-free services

    For the past couple years, RadiCalgary has hosted a special festival to connect less fortunate residents with essential services. (Supplied) For the past couple years, RadiCalgary has hosted a special festival to connect less fortunate residents with essential services. (Supplied)
    Share

    Calgarians who don’t have the means to pay for food, clothing and entertainment can take part in the Calgary pop-up care village festival.

    Attendees can access more than 40 social services and healthcare agencies on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Olympic Plaza.

    For free, and without judgement, they can get things like a haircut, employment support or diabetes testing.

    Since 2022, RadiCalgary has hosted this festival, but they’ve added a few new aspects this year.

    Everyone will get a VIP pass, meant to elevate their experience, and they can use it to visit food vendors and a donated clothing pop-up.

    “Guests are free to browse and take as necessary,” said RadiCalgary in a news release.

    “A first impression can make all the difference in securing employment or social opportunities, and a sharp outfit can help make that first impression a positive one.”

    As they choose a new-to-them outfit, they can watch an art show, highlighting arts-based career options.

    Native Tongue, No Fixed Address Calgary and AmiTea are offering a variety of food options starting at noon.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News