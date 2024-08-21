Calgary festival offers barrier-free services

Calgarians who don’t have the means to pay for food, clothing and entertainment can take part in the Calgary pop-up care village festival.

Attendees can access more than 40 social services and healthcare agencies on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Olympic Plaza.

For free, and without judgement, they can get things like a haircut, employment support or diabetes testing.

Since 2022, RadiCalgary has hosted this festival, but they’ve added a few new aspects this year.

Everyone will get a VIP pass, meant to elevate their experience, and they can use it to visit food vendors and a donated clothing pop-up.

“Guests are free to browse and take as necessary,” said RadiCalgary in a news release.

“A first impression can make all the difference in securing employment or social opportunities, and a sharp outfit can help make that first impression a positive one.”

As they choose a new-to-them outfit, they can watch an art show, highlighting arts-based career options.

Native Tongue, No Fixed Address Calgary and AmiTea are offering a variety of food options starting at noon.