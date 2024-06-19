CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary fire crews at 2-alarm fire in Bowness

    The Calgary Fire Department was called to a two-alarm fire in a home in Bowness on June 19, 2024. The Calgary Fire Department was called to a two-alarm fire in a home in Bowness on June 19, 2024.
    Fire crews were called to a fire at a home in Bowness on Wednesday morning.

    The Calgary Fire Department says it was dispatched to a home in the 6200 block of Bowwood Drive N.W. at about 7:48 a.m.

    Officials said a second alarm was called to ensure adequate crews were at the scene.

    The home involved was believed to be abandoned and the damage was minor.

