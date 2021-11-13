Calgary Flames helps children with special needs access hockey

CALGARY -

The Calgary Flames are helping out in the community again, this time with technology that can help those with special needs get into the game.

With the help of Variety the Children's Charity of Alberta Association, the team created the Volt Hockey Program.

Volt Hockey is a version of the sport that utilizes an electric-powered hockey sport chair that's designed for children and adults with complex disabilities.

The equipment allows players, aged six and up with severe physical disabilities and limited upper body strength play alongside others.

To mark the occasion, members of the Calgary Flames Alumni and Calgary Flames Foundation played some games on Saturday.

"We recognize Alberta is a huge hockey province and so we saw a huge opportunity to bring it and introduce a new accessible sport to open the door for more individuals with disabilities to participate," said Jana Hands, CEO of Variety the Children's Charity Alberta Association.

The foundation has invested $2 million into the Volt program.