Calgary Flames recall centre Justin Kirkland from AHL affiliate Wranglers

    The Calgary Flames recalled centre Justin Kirkland from their American Hockey League affiliate Wranglers on Friday.

    Kirkland, 28, signed a one-year, two-way contract as a free agent with Calgary in July for his second stint with the Flames organization. He also signed with Calgary in 2019.

    The Winnipeg native suited up for two games with the Arizona Coyotes last season. 

    He also played 43 games for their AHL affiliate Tucson Roadrunners, where he had 30 points (eight goals, 22 assists).

    The six-foot-three, 194-pound forward was a third-round pick (62nd overall) by the Nashville Predators in 2014.

    Kirkland played in seven games for the Anaheim Ducks in 2022-23.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.

