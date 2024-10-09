Calgary Flames set to open season and prove critics wrong

The long training camp is finally over and now the Calgary Flames can concentrate on the season opener.

The Flames open up in Vancouver on Wednesday night against the Canucks and forward Anthony Mantha is excited to play.

"You're kind of anxious to get that first one," said Mantha, who signed with the Flames as a free agent in the summer.

"Just to get that emotion around the locker room and see what we're about, and I think everyone is just really excited."

Them against the world

The Flames go into this season with an us-against-the-world mentality.

Many of the so-called experts don't give the Flames much of a chance to make the post-season.

Forward Nazem Kadri would love to prove the critics wrong.

"Those expectations are a little overrated," he said.

"I mean, even the teams that you think are going to be the best teams, you know those analysts could be wrong and often are.

"This is no different for us. Obviously, the expectations aren't there but they are in this room, and we certainly don't expect to go out there and lose every night and we're not going to play like that."

Have to believe

The Flames don't have any superstars and will have to outwork their opponents to win games this season.

They have a good mix of veterans and youth on the team and forward Jonathan Huberdeau says they'll also have to believe.

"We believe in ourselves and that's all that matters," he said.

"I mean, the media, they can put us at the end of the standings and that doesn't matter to us. We have a lot of talent in this room, and we believe in the leader (Mikael Backlund) that we have here and the young guys, too.

"It's all about believing in yourself and I think that's what we have this year."

Have to be at their best

Right off the bat, the Flames get a tough opponent in the Canucks.

Head coach Ryan Huska knows they'll have to be at their best to come away with a victory.

"I'm really excited and I want to get our season started," Huska said.

"I like what they did in exhibition and now they get an opportunity against one of the very best teams, so it's going to be a very good challenge for us."

Puck drop is a little after 8 p.m.