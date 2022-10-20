Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two year contract extension

Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar celebrates with teammate Oliver Kylington after defeating the Ottawa Senators in NHL action, in Ottawa, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld) Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar celebrates with teammate Oliver Kylington after defeating the Ottawa Senators in NHL action, in Ottawa, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina